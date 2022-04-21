Eric Dean Peterson was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on Mar. 25, 2022, in Leander, Texas. As a child he grew up in Dublin, California. He loved sports and while growing up played baseball and football. His favorite sport was soccer, which he continued to play well into his adult years.
He loved his animals and always had cats and dogs. He enjoyed the outdoors, and his job as a cable linesman allowed him to spend most of his waking hours there. He worked installing cable networks in California, Texas and Alaska. He leaves behind his greatest love, his wife, Micki (Miller) Peterson. He also leaves his beloved daughters, Kayla and Kirsten Peterson. He will be dearly missed by his sister Mary and her husband Donald Stephenson, his sister Elizabeth Peterson, and his brother Kirk and his wife Claudia Peterson. He also leaves behind his father-in-law Ken and his wife, Donna Miller, his brother-in-law Jay Miller, his aunt, Pat Ruppenthal, and many cousins, nephews and one niece. He was preceded in death by his father Dean Peterson, his mother Karol Ruppenthal and his son William Peterson. He will be forever in the hearts of those who knew him.
There will be a celebration of life for Eric on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1 p.m., at The Post Restaurant, 5801 Stoddard Road, Modesto, California.