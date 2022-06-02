Erin Winter passed away suddenly on May 9, in Livermore, California, of natural causes.
Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Erin grew up in Virginia, North Carolina, St. Louis, Missouri and Los Angeles, California, before moving to Tiburon, California, where she graduated from Redwood High School in 1992. She found quick success in the real estate industry before joining her mother Lynn and brother Mark in their thriving family business, Hired Hands Inc. It was there that she truly prospered, bringing light, commitment and compassion to every day. She absolutely loved the lifework of senior care, and the opportunity to work alongside so many amazing people; helping seniors and their families brought her great joy.
In 2013, Erin expanded Hired Hands operations by opening an office in Pleasanton and moving to Livermore to be with her life partner Tim Ponder. It was here she greatly enjoyed the ranch lifestyle, surrounded by many animals, and was thoroughly involved in the community, including the Livermore Rodeo Association. Erin felt strongly about helping people and was a leader in her local PEO International chapter — educating, motivating and celebrating women through philanthropy and education.
Erin is survived by her parents Lynn Winter of Sonoma and Ron Winter of Indianapolis. She is mourned by her life partner, Tim Ponder; her oldest brother Mark Winter (Lori) and daughter Elsa of Sonoma, as well as brother Joel Winter (Cecilia) and their children Madeleine and Griffin of San Francisco and their extended families. Erin will be lovingly remembered for her positive energy, beautiful smile and compassionate heart.