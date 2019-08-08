Ernest Arthur Hodges

Ernest (Ernie) Arthur Hodges, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his residence in Livermore — with his loving wife Audrey Lea Hodges by his side.
Ernie was born in Springfield, Mich., to Herbert Logan Hodges and Elsie Mae Amos Hodges. The family moved to California when he left the Army. He was employed by the US Post Office in Richland, Wash. Then he changed jobs and went to work for Hanford Operations Office as a courier. Then he transferred to Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where he was employed by the US Atomic Energy Commission as a security specialist. He was employed at the Lab for over 50 years.
Ernie is survived by Audrey, his loving wife of 54 years. Ernie has three sons Dale Hodges, Vincent Hodges and Jeffrey Hodges; one daughter Linda Bishop; one stepson Jimmy Pierce; two stepdaughters Johnna Smith and Phyllis Pierce-Adkins; and 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Ernie was preceded in death by two stepsons Clarence Louis and Claud Homer Pierce.
A viewing will be held at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Ave., Livermore, on Wednesday, August 14, at 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at noon. A graveside service at 1 p.m. will take place next door at Memory Gardens, 3873 East Ave. Following will be a Celebration of Life Memorial at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1501 Hillcrest Ave. Refreshments will be served at this time. We welcome you to come and share your memories with everyone.
