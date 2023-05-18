OBIT - Ernest Caldwell Daughtrey.jpg

Ernest (“Ernie”) Caldwell Daughtrey, best known to the community as the Vice President of the Daughtrey’s Department Store chain in Northern California, passed away peacefully at his home in Hayward on Saturday morning, April 1, 2023. He was 93 years old.

Born in Santa Maria, California, on Sept. 3, 1929, to Keller and Juanita Daughtrey, the family moved to Willits, California in 1936, eventually settling in San Leandro in 1938. Ernie graduated from San Leandro High School in 1948, attended San Jose State, and was in the Naval Reserve for seven years, receiving an honorable discharge.