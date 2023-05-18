Ernest (“Ernie”) Caldwell Daughtrey, best known to the community as the Vice President of the Daughtrey’s Department Store chain in Northern California, passed away peacefully at his home in Hayward on Saturday morning, April 1, 2023. He was 93 years old.
Born in Santa Maria, California, on Sept. 3, 1929, to Keller and Juanita Daughtrey, the family moved to Willits, California in 1936, eventually settling in San Leandro in 1938. Ernie graduated from San Leandro High School in 1948, attended San Jose State, and was in the Naval Reserve for seven years, receiving an honorable discharge.
Ernie started working in the Daughtrey family’s Castro Valley store in 1951 and became manager of the new Daughtrey’s Pleasanton store in 1959. In the early 1970’s, Ernie moved back to the Castro Valley store, taking over leadership of the entire Daughtrey’s chain around 1975, and managing it until the Daughtrey family sold the business in 1991. In 1993, Ernie and his wife Sharon opened Kids Are People Too, a children’s specialty store, in Pleasanton, with subsequent stores in Piedmont, Niles and Castro Valley, which they operated until 2018.
Ernie was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, spending many summers as a youth with his family in Yosemite, roaming the Castro Valley hills, and, in his words, “having a ball.” He greatly enjoyed spending time at his family’s mountain cabin in Arnold, California, as well as on many fishing trips to his favorite spots in California, Oregon and British Columbia. “One more cast!” was a favorite exclamation of his as a day of fishing drew to a close.
Perhaps most of all, Ernie had an overwhelmingly positive attitude and outlook on life. His enduring spirit and passion – along with his absolutely amazing memory – burned brightly until the very end. He was well-spoken, looked upon nature and the world with childlike wonder and curiosity, and treated others with great respect and humility. He will be greatly missed by his family, as well as the community.
Ernie was preceded in death by his mother Juanita, his father Keller, his sister Joyce, his son Steven, his stepson Stanley, and his granddaughter Jennifer. Ernie is survived by his wife Sharon, his children Randy, Rodney, and Jana, his stepdaughter Sharry, his sisters Sue and Debbie, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Ernie’s life will be held at Trinity Christian Fellowship Church of Castro Valley (20307 Marshall Street, Castro Valley, California, 510-581-2480) on June 3 at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to be made in Ernie’s honor, either to Trinity Christian Fellowship Church of Castro Valley or to the organization of your choice.