Ervin Behrin, age 87, of Livermore, passed away Nov. 14, 2021. Ervin was born in May 1934 in Budapest, Hungary. He emigrated to the U.S. in 1937 with his mother, entering through Ellis Island, and then living with relatives in various cities, eventually settling in Youngstown Ohio.
In 1952 after graduating from high school, and lacking the funds for college, he joined the Navy in hopes that his service during the Korean War would make him eligible for the GI bill. There, he was trained as an electronics technician, which established the foundation for what would become his lifelong career. Following his discharge from active duty, he used the GI bill to attend Ohio State University and eventually Case Institute of Technology, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering with honors. While attending Ohio State University, he married Dorothy Chestler, and, after graduation, the two of them moved to Livermore, California. There, he began his career at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, initially as an electronics engineer, later becoming a group leader and finally a project manager.
He retired in 1991 but kept busy as a part-time consultant until 2006.
Ervin loved the outdoors and was an avid camper and backpacker in the California wilderness. He was eminently curious and he and Dorothy traveled the world extensively. He enjoyed theater, music, film and reading throughout his lifetime.
Ervin is survived by his wife Dorothy of Livermore, and their two children, David and Michael, their spouses Beth and Alysa and two grandchildren Sawyer and Bronte.