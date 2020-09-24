Erwin Robert “Bob” Oxsen

Bob passed away at the age of 85 after a long illness.
Bob was born in Livermore to Erwin and Eva Oxsen, the oldest of four siblings. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard; and sister, Carol; as well as his wife of 66 years, Carol Lee. He grew up in Pleasanton, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing - he was known to disappear during afternoon classes if it was hunting season or the fish were running.
He graduated from Amador High in 1953, and he married the love of his life, Carol Lee Clark in the same year, and they raised their three children in Pleasanton and Livermore.
Bob was in sales all his life. He started working in Pleasanton for a fishing tackle import company, then took a job with Eclipse Targets that led him to Ft. Wayne, Indiana, for three years. He came back to Livermore, where he was a sales manager for Federal Cartridge Ammunition Company. Then, he moved to Springfield, Missouri, where he was president of Fiocchi of America.
He was a lifetime member of the Livermore Pleasanton Rod and Gun Club. He was an avid trapshooter and enjoyed giving trapshooting lessons. He was part of the ATA trapshooting team 31 years in a row, both as an amateur and professional trap shooter.
After he retired, he and Carol Lee returned to California and move to Pioneer. He loved living in the mountains and spent his time golfing, bird hunting with his dogs and working in his garden.
He is survived by his brother, Jim Oxsen; daughter, Cheryl Oxsen‐Kitchens; sons, Tony Oxsen (Laurie) and David Oxsen (Suzi); six grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
Bob was interned at St. Michaels Cemetery in Livermore.