Estelene Wilson was born in a rural community called Gaines Creek near Hartshorn, Oklahoma, in 1919 - when World War I had ended, and the country was enduring the Spanish Flu pandemic.
She has passed away of natural causes during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. She was the second-born child of Scottish-Irish farmers whose ancestors helped settle our country during the colonial and pioneer days since the early 1700s. Her parents were married in the Indian Territory of Oklahoma.
Estelene saw a lot of history and inventions during her 101 years on this earth. She went to school with a horse and buggy as a child. Then, she traveled by train during WW2 to San Francisco - she met the love of her life, Robert J. Wilson, on that troop train journey. She married that sailor and lived in the city, where she worked in a box factory.
When he was discharged from the Navy after the war was over, they moved back to Oklahoma, where their daughter Sandra was born in 1947. Then in 1952, Este, now a single mother, came back to California.
She settled in a small community of Livermore, where her sister Arlene lived. There, she worked as a waitress at the Hub Cafe for a time, until she started as a drug clerk at the Duartes Rexall Drug store. In 1957, she moved to West Los Angeles and worked for Savon Drug Store as a department clerk in charge of over-the-counter drugs at the pharmacy. She loved Southern California in those days.
She made many lifetime friends and enjoyed her church and the Westdale community. In summertime, she always went "home" to see her family in Oklahoma and a sister in Arizona. Being one of eight children, she enjoyed seeing her parents and the siblings still there. Her greatest joy was her family.
When daughter Sandee married and moved back to Livermore, Este transferred to San Jose with the Savon's opening of a Northern California division store. She retired in 1981 and came once again to the Livermore Valley to be near her family.
She was just the best Grandma, and she was so proud of her grandsons. God blessed Estelene with a long, wonderful life. She became a 'so happy' Great-Grandma in 2008.
We can’t think of anyone who she ever met that didn’t like her. She always had a smile and a happy positive attitude. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for over 30 years.
In 2015, Este lived at The Parkview-Assisted living, and in 2019, she moved to A-1 Health Care home for seniors. Our family would like to thank both The Parkview and A-1 Healthcare for all the care and love they shared. We are grateful.
Estelene is preceded in death by her parents, Estars and Edna Sharp; her siblings, Inez Massey, Edith Barton, Estars Sharp Jr. (Buddy), R.S. Sharp (Buster), Carlene Goodman, Arlene Bettencourt, Richard Sharp and Shirley Sharp (deceased infant sister). She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Utterback; grandsons, Nicholas Utterback (Krystal Dixon), and James Utterback (Candace); great grandson, Noah Utterback; and 24 nieces and nephews, plus all their children and grandchildren, and many, many extended family and friends. She loved you all very much.
"The greatest gift in life is love," per Miss Este. We will miss you always.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Wilson family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.