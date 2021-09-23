Esther Irene Baker was surrounded by her husband and all of her children in her final days and moments. She left this world knowing that she was deeply loved and appreciated.
Family and friends have often described Esther as kind, warm, bright, happy and loving. She was the youngest of six children, nurtured by her parents, Gil and Dolores.
When she met her husband, Burns, it was love at first sight. He was so smitten that he asked her to marry him on their first date. Being a romantic but practical woman, she told him to ask her again in the future, and they married one year later.
Esther lost her beloved mother when she was only 13 years old, so she never took the mother-daughter bond for granted. She devoted herself to her three daughters, Leslie Azevedo, Sandy Baker and Judy Young. Esther spent 15 years raising her children full-time, and gave her daughters a wonderful childhood. At other points in her life, she worked for the Federal Reserve Bank, the State of Nevada and for Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson, California.
Esther and her husband, Burns, lived in Livermore for most of the last 17 years. They attended St. Charles Borromeo Church. Some of Esther’s favorite hobbies were dancing with her husband and singing while he played the piano. She loved family get-togethers, especially during the holidays. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, Jillian Azevedo, Lauren Young and Taylor Young. In the past year, Esther and Burns were delighted to welcome their first great-grandchildren, Joaquin Azevedo and AJ Polanco Young.
Her family loved her special recipes for oatmeal chocolate-chip cookies and cheese enchiladas. She was a talented seamstress and sewed many Halloween costumes and beautiful dresses for herself and her family, including a wedding dress and a baptismal gown. She also crocheted beautiful blankets, which will be passed down through the generations.
Esther believed strongly in compassion and forgiveness. She was always supportive and willing to offer a listening ear and words of advice and encouragement. She was a wonderful balance of kindness and strength. She is greatly missed. Her family intends to continue her legacy through her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In her later years, Esther battled Parkinson’s and heart disease, and Burns was her dedicated caregiver. Recently, she and Burns moved to Monterey, where she loved the views of the ocean.
A memorial service will take place at the San Carlos Cathedral in Monterey, California, on Sept. 30, at 10 am. The best way to honor Esther’s memory would be to extend kindness to others, just as she did.