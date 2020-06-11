Ethan Allen Platt died of kidney failure on May 22, 2020, at the age of 102.
He was born in Decatur, Illinois, on Feb. 4, 1918, the youngest of four children. When he was 6, t family moved to Champaign-Urbana, Illinois. He attended the University of Illinois, while working for the Illinois State Geological Survey.
Ethan enlisted in the Army in March 1941, nine months before the U.S. entered World War II. He was initially assigned to the Coast Artillery and spent 15 months in Peru, training Peruvian marines on the proper firing of coastal guns guarding the country’s oil fields.
After completing Officers’ Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia, and receiving his commission as a second lieutenant, he went on to receive his jump wings as a paratrooper. He was deployed to the Philippines for the planned invasion of Japan, but Japan surrendered after atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and Operation Downfall was cancelled. Instead, Ethan was sent to Japan on the first day of the Allied occupation and became a unit commander overseeing removal and disposition of Japanese explosives stored in caves.
In 1947, Ethan returned to college at the University of California, Berkeley. He married Elisabeth Frazier in 1949, and received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1951. He was a member of both Tau Beta Pi and Phi Beta Kappa.
Upon graduation, Ethan was called back to active duty during the Korean War and spent the winter and summer of 1952 as a combat infantryman.
Ethan’s career at what was then the University of California Radiation Laboratory at Livermore, California, (now Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory) in 1952, shortly after it was established. For the next 10 years, he participated in U.S. government nuclear testing in Nevada and the Pacific. In 1958, he received a master’s degree in nuclear engineering from UC Berkeley.
He spent several years working on the government’s project to develop nuclear-powered ramjet engines for cruise missiles, before joining Z-Division, a special projects group established to provide the U.S. intelligence community with technical assessments of foreign nuclear programs and weapons, where he worked for 10 years.
He was also an engineer-at-large in the Engineering Sciences Division and the Research Engineering Division. He retired in 1984 after 32 years.
Classical music also formed an important part of his life. He was charter president of the Livermore Symphony, playing the clarinet and serving as manager for 20 years. He also founded the Livermore Woodwind Quintet.
Ethan is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marguerite; sons Spencer (Margot) and George (Annalisa); and daughter Emily Rich (Rob). He is also survived by stepsons Larry Robertson and Scott Robertson (Terry), and stepdaughter Susan Thomas (David).
Interment was at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be at a later date.