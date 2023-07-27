Sixty-one and a half years I had a wonderful marriage to Gene Fisher. Sixty-one and a half years we lived in Livermore.
Eugene was born on Oct. 15, 1940, to Ralph and Lacassa Fisher in Los Angeles, California. He migrated to Winston, Oregon with his family. He graduated from Douglas High School in Winston, Oregon. He attended Oregon State and graduated from OTI in Klamath Falls.
I first met Gene at the A&W Root Beer in Roseburg, Oregon. He was a handsome, polite, kind man. We married on Jan. 27, 1962, and honeymooned on the road to Livermore.
We were blessed with our son Randolph in 1964. Randy married Jeanne Motta who gave us two grandchildren, Amanda and Eric. Amanda married James Reksc and they have two children, Autumn (3) and Lily (1).
In 1966 we greeted our fantastic daughter Christine. She married Mark Belmessieri and they had two girls, Ashley (20) and Audrey (17).
Over the years, my husband and I welcomed many others into our family circle. Nita Ohlhauser and Jeni Thompson became our “daughters.” We have loved watching them grow into wonderful strong women with families of their own.
Gene originally worked at the Sandia Labs in Livermore for two years. He then moved to Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) for 28 years. He started as an Electronic Supportive Chemistry Technician and quickly moved into the management ranks. He regularly traveled, gave lectures and talks throughout his career. He was a mentor to many and a great advocate for everyone he worked with.
Gene was a co-author of the “PET/CBM and the IEEE 488 Bus (GPIB)” book. This book can still be found on Amazon!
Gene was also a business owner. He and his associate Stan Nielson owned two computer stores originally called the Educational Computer Exchange which they later named ECX. He also owned apartment complexes in Chico and a Mini storage in Winston, Oregon.
After retiring in 1983, he contracted with Quentin Johnson at MDI - Material Data Instruments where he designed interfaces for his longtime friend to help with his business.
Time was spent each year at Greentrees in Florence, Oregon where fabulous friendships were formed. Gene was involved with the computer club and helped the community there to learn about the latest in technology. He was also a member of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
He was very active with GMC motor home clubs - Western States, Pacific Cruisers, and the 49er’s. When Gene purchased his first GMC there was no stopping him. He developed a true passion for these classic motorhomes. He developed web pages and “How To” tips for improvement on these vintage machines. Everything he discovered and learned, he made available for anyone to use. He was always up for a call to give advice or support.
He had numerous hobbies which included building his own computers, Hamm Radio operator, working on electronics, Koi and Koi ponds. He enjoyed commuting to work on his Vespa and later owned a Harley Davidson. He liked all kinds of music, dancing and played a variety of instruments. Every year Gene would make his own Christmas gifts for family and friends, from picture frames to wooden hammers to license plate dustpans. These are true treasures.
Most of all Gene loved being with his family. Camping trips, hiking, backpacking, cruises, or simple family gatherings. He was always in and always had a smile.
Anyone who met Gene knew what an intelligent, generous, great man he was. He is dearly missed, but my heart is full of joy when I think of him. I am so pleased I was able to share my life with him.
The family is having a celebration of life on Aug. 10, 2023, 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 940 Larkspur Drive Livermore, California, 94551. All are welcome.