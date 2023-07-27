OBIT - Eugene Ralph Fisher.jpg

Sixty-one and a half years I had a wonderful marriage to Gene Fisher. Sixty-one and a half years we lived in Livermore.

Eugene was born on Oct. 15, 1940, to Ralph and Lacassa Fisher in Los Angeles, California. He migrated to Winston, Oregon with his family. He graduated from Douglas High School in Winston, Oregon. He attended Oregon State and graduated from OTI in Klamath Falls.