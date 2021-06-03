Evelyn Larain DiMercurio passed away May 23, 2021, after fighting a chronic illness.
Evelyn was known as Larain by all of her friends and was born in Hiawatha, Utah, on Nov. 11, 1938. Shortly after her birth, she contracted double pneumonia. She was not expected to recover, yet through the prayers of her mother and grandmother, she miraculously survived.
Larain grew up in Hiawatha, a small mining town in Utah. Shortly after her eighth birthday, she was stricken by another life-threatening condition, wherein she developed rheumatic fever. Bedridden for the following two years, she fully recovered one morning after praying for a full night. She was miraculously cured and through God’s grace, she was able to continue her education.
Larain received her diploma from Carbon High School in Price, Utah, graduating with honors. She represented her area at the prestigious Girl’s State Legislature held at the state capital.
After graduation, Larain ventured to Oakland, California, she began working for the Oakland Airport as a bookkeeper. She took a night job at the Airport Auto-Movie, where she met the love of her life, Matthew DiMercurio. Soon after, the owner of World Airways offered Larain a job as one of the company’s first flight attendants, which she gladly accepted, yet her relationship with Matthew continued to blossom and he soon proposed. She loved to travel for work, but desired to remain home with her new husband. In Concord, California, she found work as a dental assistant, and three years later, they moved to Livermore.
Larain loved art almost as much as she loved being a mother, and this led her to open Stay N’ Play Ceramics in Livermore, which stayed in business for 12 years. She worked there while her children were in school until beginning her career at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as a laser technician.
Her team received the R&D 100 best technologies Award of 2002 for their work on the cooled laser diode array and the silicon monolithic microchannel (SiMM). Larain enjoyed 20 years of challenging employment and retired in 2009. Throughout her life, she showed great compassion by opening her home and heart to friends and family in need. Her home was a place to heal physically and spiritually.
During retirement, she enjoyed gardening, traveling, and visiting her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, while remaining deeply in love with her husband, Matthew. She was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
Larain is survived by her husband, Matthew DiMercurio Sr.; her remaining devoted children,
Antoinette “Toni” Hibbs (Dennis) of Livermore, Matthew DiMercurio Jr. (Patricia) of Livermore, and Thomas DiMercurio (Cindy) of Antioch; her loving grandchildren: Christopher, Jonathon and Heather DiMercurio, David De La Rosa, Michelle Davis (Bill), Chardonnay Summerville (Dustin), Phillip McGill (Tami), Michael McGill, Amber Hayes (Aaron), Cole Lodge (Jessica), Celeste Funke (Marchus), Cameron Lodge (Kassandra), Autumn Taylor (David) Serena, Joshua, and Gracie Lodge; her great grandchildren, Joseph and Jacob Davis, Hunter and David Atteberry, Payton Summerville, and 12 more with one predeceased. She also leaves behind a sister, Dixie Link of Dallas, Texas; in addition to many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her daughter, Elizabeth (Lisa) DiMercurio predeceased her in 2005.
Friends and family are invited to attend:
- Rosary Vigil: Wednesday, June 9, at 7 p.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, in Livermore
- Funeral Mass: Thursday, June 10, at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, in Livermore
- Graveside Burial Service: Friday, June 11, at 12:30 p.m., Queen of Heaven Cemetery, in Lafayette, CA
Donations may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, in Livermore, or to Guadalupe Pregnancy Outreach, 217 East Lake St., 2nd floor, Watsonville, CA 95077.