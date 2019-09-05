Evelyn Marie Van Lehn

Evelyn Marie “Eve” Van Lehn passed away Monday evening after a long painful battle with Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy. She touched many lives with her gentle spirit and positive outlook on life.
Eve was born in El Cajon, Calif. She attended Meridian grammar school, graduated from Granite Hills High School, and went promptly to work for the telephone company. She took several classes on money management and soon was placed in a responsible position managing the company budget. Upon retirement she was in charge of a $3 million budget.
Her father, Charles John “Charlie” Ahlee, worked from age 14 for several San Diego area water companies as a water meter reader and water meter repairman. Eve’s mother Ethyl Juanita “Nita” Washington (a distant relative of President George Washington) was an exceptional wife and mother, and Eve had several sisters: Carolyn Juanita “Carol” Ahlee who was born August 14, 1942; and Bonnie Jean Ahlee born August 3, 1949. With a house full of four women the place soon became known as “Ahlee’s Hen House.” Charlie prayed for a son to carry the family name and family traditions forward. The ranch on Fourth Street had a large orange orchard. He was there praying one day when he heard a voice announcing he was to have a son. Michael Charles “Mike” Ahlee was born on June 13, 1952. Now the house took on a new name “Ahlee’s Alley.”
The ranch was actually an egg and poultry producing ranch. The family had to pitch in to gather, clean, sort, candle and pack the eggs. In 1950, it became evident that the ranch was too small to support the family and so Charlie went back to work for the water district. The family continued to process the eggs and Eve and her sisters would occasionally mishandle the eggs and cause a gooey mess. Cleaning the eggs was done with a large buffing wheel. If you held the egg too tight it broke. If you held the egg too loose, the wheel could grab the egg and send it flying. Eve didn’t like dealing with eggs in the carton because of memories of cleaning problems.
Eve was precocious as a child and could get into trouble much easier than other children. For this reason, Sam, the hired hand on the chicken ranch, christened her “The Mean One.” Whenever he saw Eve approaching he called out, “Look out, Nita. Here comes The Mean One!” or “It’s The Mean One, Nita!” As an adult Eve was quite different. She had the most gentle spirit and loving nature.
Eve was very craft oriented. She produced a scrapbook of her trips to Maui, Hawaii, which is on the guest book table. This book is a combination of her artistry and photography. Also she would make greeting cards out of simple colored papers and glue on various craft accents like glitter, colored pieces of gold or silver paper, leaves, and other outdoor items. Another craft that got her attention was the “art of quilling.” She made many pictures rolling up strips of colored paper and gluing the roll so that it wouldn’t unravel. She made these pictures 4 x 6, 5 x 7, and 8 x 10. Almost all she gave away to people who stopped by and saw the art she was creating. There is a sample of her “quilling” on the guest book table.
Eve had a deep love of music that lasted throughout her life and marked many significant events. She met her first husband, David Eugene Brees, when they were in high school band together. After his stint in the Army, they were married in 1965 and had their son Erik Russell in 1966, and son James Edward in 1967. At family events, music was always a central function, with Eve playing piano or her autoharp for the gathered guests.
After her divorce from David, she joined the Telco Caroleers, the AT&T employee group of singers where she met and married James Seeber “Jim” Christian Jr. In 1977, Jack Wilbur was born to bless the family. She and Jim eventually divorced as well, but she continued to share her love of music and to this day, it still influences her children in their hearts and memories of her.
Eve was a devout Methodist Christian who went to church every Sunday that she was able to. She had a beautiful soprano voice and was welcome in every choir and singing group. She and her last husband, Allan Van Lehn, would lead sing-a-long sessions at the Association for Research and Enlightenment conferences at Asilomar Camp and Conference grounds every year. At her last ER stay, she began singing some of her favorite songs, many made popular by Peter, Paul and Mary. People passing by her room would stop to join in. They sang such songs as “Michael Row the Boat Ashore,” “Jesus Met the Woman at the Well,” and “Puff, the Magic Dragon.”
Eve and Allan spent several weeks visiting Maui at Allan’s timeshare the Maui Schooner, in Kiehi, Hawaii. They decided to get married on the beach and secured a local pastor who would perform the service. They also contacted a lady who had a photography business and she agreed to take pictures and serve as the flower girl. The wedding was set for Valentine’s Day 2002 and went well.
Eve was very talented musically. She played the piano very well. Her 3rd son, Jack Christian, asked his mom to sing at his wedding. Eve agreed but then couldn’t think of anyone to play the piano to accompany her singing. Her husband, Allan, offered to record her playing the piece and play the recording at the wedding so Eve could sing. It worked out perfectly and was an important part of Jack and Amy’s service. When Erik’s daughter, Kylie, showed a desire to learn the piano, even though Eve could not be there to teach her in person, she created a beginners instruction book personalized just for Kylie, which she still cherishes. It will be on display at the memorial.
At the end of her life, Eve was confined to bed. She was not strong enough to stand at the side of the bed and walk around the house. She worked with several physical therapists trying to develop her leg and lower body strength, to no avail. She always said she wanted to get her strength and balance back but she never had what it took to do so. She was a fine woman, a good cook, a great mother, a super wife, and just the very best friend.
Eve is survived by a husband Allan Leslie Van Lehn; two sisters Carolyn Juanita “Carol” Jourdan and Bonnie Jean Rickly; brother Michael Charles “Mike” Ahlee; three sons Erik Russell Brees, James Edward “Jamie” Brees (distant relatives of Drew Brees, quarterback for the New Orleans Saints), and Jack Wilbur Christian. There are five stepchildren, seven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. There are also various other relatives and friends.
Please feel welcome to attend a memorial service for her at 2 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Callaghan Mortuary Chapel, 3833 East Avenue, Livermore, Calif. Following the memorial service there will be a reception at one of the two LDS churches in Livermore, this one is at 1501 Hillcrest Avenue.