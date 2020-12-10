Faustino Gallego passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2020, surrounded by family members.
Tino, as he preferred to be called, was born and raised the oldest of six siblings in the Philippines. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1965 and served until retirement in 1985. During his time in service, he was part of the medical corps in the radiology field.
Tino met and married his wife, Rebecca, while stationed in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1971. He was briefly stationed in San Diego before spending the rest of his Navy career in the Bay Area, where he was stationed at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital. He moved his family to Alameda, Union City, Vallejo, and finally settled in Pleasanton after retirement from the Navy in 1985. He continued his career in private practice until he eventually stopped working in 2015 to take full-time care of his wife, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
Tino enjoyed his career in radiology. He was a radiology instructor in the Navy, and he became proficient in MRI and CT scans before they were commonplace. He was strong, and he was a hard worker.
Through his efforts, he was able to bring his parents and siblings to the Bay Area, where they continue to grow their families. He was very involved with the Catholic church and the Filipino Americans of Pleasanton. In his spare time, he loved to listening to jazz, exercising, and gardening.
After his wife’s death in 2018, he began to enjoy his retirement by frequently traveling to the Philippines and going sightseeing.
After his last extended trip to the Philippines, Tino suffered a large stroke in January 2020. He continued to experience more complications from the stroke until he passed away. He is survived by his two sons, Ronald and Fred; and one granddaughter, Victoria Ann. He will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Sorenson Chapel, at 1140 B St., Hayward, California, 94541. A funeral Mass will be held on Dec. 11, starting at 11 a.m., at St. Augustine Church, 3999 Bernal Ave., Pleasanton, California, 94566
Please notify the family if you plan to attend, as there will be some COVID restrictions in place.