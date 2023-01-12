Faye was born Dec. 30, 1930, in South St. Paul, Minnesota, to parents Homer and Christine Wilson.
Her father, a Navy man, was killed serving this country during WWII when Faye was just 14 years old. Faye and Christine worked hard to keep the family going and forged an inseparable bond.
Faye met and married her life-long love, Alan Bongard, following him through career advancements with two young children in tow, living in six different states, finally settling in Pleasanton. Faye was a housewife and mother most of her life (the BEST she could possibly be!), but worked for a few years in the accounting department of K-Mart in Dublin. Faye and Alan were members of the congregation at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pleasanton for 45 years.
After her husband’s death in 2016, Faye moved into assisted living in Salinas to better care for her advancing Alzheimer’s Disease. She died peacefully in Monterey on Dec. 4. Faye is survived by her daughter, Linda Silva and husband Al Silva of Livermore; son, Bruce and his wife Karen Bongard of Watsonville; four grandsons; and eight great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend an informal service on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1225 Hopyard Road, in Pleasanton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.