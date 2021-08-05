Fernando Romero Sr. passed away after a battle with cancer on July 31, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Sonora, Mexico, and became a U.S. naturalized citizen while serving in the U.S. Army. His service in the military began in April 1953, and following boot camp, he completed Armor Battalion training and was stationed in Germany from October 1953 through April 1955. He was a corporal in the 7th Arms, 19th Armor Group, 322 Tank Battallion, B. Company and was proud to serve his country.
When he returned from the service, he married the love of his life, Virginia Diaz, in July 1955. He met her before he joined the service at a community dance hall. She patiently waited for his return. Following their marriage, they were blessed with four wonderful children; George (Becky) Romero, Julie Romero (Scott) Genung, Fernando (Annette) Romero Jr. and David (Ingrid) Romero, while making their home in Madera, California. Fernando attended GM Auto Body Training school in 1956 to follow his career path as an auto body technician in Madera, California. Then he took a leap of faith and accepted a position as an auto claims estimator with State Farm Insurance in Oakland and relocated his family to the Bay Area in April 1968. After living in the Bay Area, he moved his family to Livermore in 1974 where he settled with his family and made his permanent home.
In 1980, he decided to take another leap of faith and opened his own business, an auto body shop in Livermore, with his sons. He invested many hours of work from repairing the vehicles and showing his sons the methods of repairs in the industry to writing estimates and greeting his customers. Being involved one-on-one with customers, he enjoyed making the connection letting his customers know he stood behind his work and that of his employees. To this day, the company continues to receive calls asking if they could see Fernando directly to discuss their vehicle repairs. He worked many evenings and weekends to start his business with his sons alongside him. Tri-Valley Auto Body has been part of the community since that time and still continues to operate under the management of his children. He joined the Livermore Rotary Club as a Rotarian and served for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed being part of the community especially helping to organize the Livermore Rodeo Parade, the crab feeds and other Rotarian events. A long-time parishioner of St. Michael Church, he served as a church usher every weekend. His faith and trust in God was a very important part of his life, and he loved his wife and family above everything else.
Recently, celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary, they received a marriage blessing from their parish pastor Fr. Carl Arcosa at their home. During the 66 years of marriage, their children blessed them with (13) grandchildren; Jose Fernando Garcia, Robert Romero, Christina Garcia (Jason) Ouimette, Melissa Romero, Danielle (Tyson) Lane, Gabrielle (Tyler) Rooffener, Erin (Michael) Ranger, Valerie (Samuel) Tapia, Jessica (Taylor) Kruegar, Fernando Alexander Romero, Lauren Genung, Andrew Romero and Luciana Romero. His two step-grandchildren Shayla & Johnny Owen; eight great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Garcia and Tristin, Caleb and Casey Lane, Talyn Ranger, James, John and Luke Rooffener; and another great-grandchild (Baby Tapia) expected at the end of this month.
Fernando also leaves behind his brothers, Fred (Adela) Romero of Fresno and Antonio (Inez) Romero of Madera; sister; brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and extended family in Madera, California, Fresno, California, San Jose, California and Phoenix, Arizona. He loved them all very much and enjoyed family social gatherings and trips. We can't forget his dog Ringo aka: Roger.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Maria Soza Romo; sister, Lidia Romo Thornton; and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Romero.
Fernando was and will always be the Patriarch to the Romero Family. His commitment in marriage to his beautiful wife and children; his dedication, sacrifices and hard work was a selfless gift of his unconditional love for them. His memories will be shared by his family and friends in the years to come, and he will live on in their hearts and he will be remembered as, The Man, The Myth, The Legend and our Hero.
His life will be celebrated with a Funeral Mass Thursday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m., at St Michael Catholic Church, 458 Maple St., Livermore, CA 94550. Visitation will be held Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St Michael Catholic Church.