Florence Alice Burton, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on May 25, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She had just celebrated her 95th birthday. Florence was born on April 30, 1927, in Chebanse, Illinois, the daughter of Abe and Alice Sparenberg. Florence was one of five siblings, including sisters Irene and June and brothers Emerson and Ralph.
Florence excelled at her studies and graduated with honors from Chebanse High Scholl in June of 1945. After high school, Florence went to work for American Optical Company in Kankakee, Illinois. She then met the love of her life at a dance in Chebanse — Maynard L. Burton.
Florence and Maynard were married on June 28, 1947, and remained happily married for 58 years until Maynard’s passing in May of 2005. Maynard and Florence had four children —Jim, Kathy, Julie and Laurie, and in June of 1969, they moved their young family to Livermore, California where they resided for the rest of their lives.
Prior to his retirement, Maynard worked for General Electric and traveled the world as part of a team maintaining nuclear reactors. Florence accepted a job that she loved with the Livermore Valley School District as an executive secretary. Florence worked for the school district and several of its superintendents prior to her retirement. She found great joy working with the students, parents, teachers and her colleagues. Florence was always full of warmth and positivity and was liked by all who encountered her. During this time, seven grandchildren were added to the family — Jim, John, Jenna, Ryan, Brianna, Devin and Kristen. All the grandchildren enjoyed close relationships with their grandparents and loved to visit them.
During the years that Florence and Maynard were both retired, they loved to spend winters in Cathedral City, California and summers in Livermore. They also travelled the U.S. in their motor home. While in Cathedral City, they enjoyed golf, bingo, socializing with many friends and a bit of video poker at the casino. Florence was particularly lucky and often came home “a big winner.” When they were in Livermore, they hosted many family get-togethers and holiday parties and enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren.
After Maynard’s passing, Florence was delighted to become great-grandmother to Lucas, Lionel, Grant and Wesley. She always so enjoyed their visits.
Florence was a kind, caring and wonderful woman who deeply loved her family and friends. She was much loved and much appreciated by all who knew her and will remain so.
A funeral service with be held for Florence on June 25 at 10 a.m. at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore. The service will be held both in-person and live-streamed. The family respectfully requests that, for the health and safety of those attending in person, attendees be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and take a rapid test that day, if possible.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sandy Hook Promise Foundation in Florence’s memory.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Burton family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at callaghanmortuary.com.