Floyd (Bill) William Kent was born in McMinville, Oregon on Sept. 5, 1936, to Kenneth William Kent and Agnes Cecilia Muffenbier Kent. He passed away on Jan. 22, 2022, in Danville, California after suffering with dementia for several years. He was cared for his last five years by Toni Underhill, his girlfriend of 13 years. He was 85 years old.
He was the oldest of three children. He is survived by his sisters Carol Paz (Toledo, Oregon) and Marilyn Husted (Napa, California.) He lived in many locations in Oregon, graduating from high school in Albany, Oregon in 1954.
He married Yvonne Quick on June 24, 1956. They had one daughter, Valerie. They bought 10 acres near Newport, Oregon and built their own home from the ground up. By the time the home was done, they owned the home and land free and clear. When he decided he wanted to go to college they sold their dream home and moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon to allow him to earn a degree in electronics technology at Oregon Technical Institute. After graduation in 1965 he was hired by Sandia National Laboratory in Livermore, California.
He later married Melanie Cefalu and became a father figure for her daughter Melissa Cefalu. Bill and Melanie also had two children together, a son, Richard and a daughter, Lisa. He was very proud of all his children and the grandchildren that followed.
During his career at Sandia, which spanned over 30 years, Bill was the technician that built telemetry for rockets and missiles for noted PhDs. He also did combustion research with the Pouliot engine, Detroit Diesel and Bethlehem Steel and did work on diesel groundwater contamination.
A man who never liked to be idle, he always had some kinds of project going in the garage, or a remodeling project going on in the home. He had a talent for being able to fix or build just about anything.
Working on cars, riding motorcycles, making silver jewelry and square dancing were some of Bill’s favorite activities. He danced with Ranchero Squares Advanced Dance Club and the Pleasanton Singles. He received his Golden Shoes award when he was still dancing at 80 years old.
His early family of three took several vacations travelling thousands of miles on motorcycles. He often went on motorcycle riding trips with friends.
He enjoyed growing fruit trees and flowers in his yard.
He especially loved woodworking. All his children and grandchildren have pieces he made including sets of blocks, toy boxes, doll cradles, go-cart, step stools, children’s tables and chairs and jewelry boxes, His house was full of coffee tables, end tables and cabinets that he had built. He was always willing to help his children and their friends when they wanted to do a woodworking project.
He also enjoyed shooting sports, hunting, fishing, and camping with Richard. He volunteered for many years at the Livermore Rod and Gun Club.
After retirement in 1996, he spent many days travelling around California in his motorhome with his children and for square dancing events.
In addition to his sisters, Carol and Marilyn, he is survived by his first wife Yvonne Kent, second wife Melanie Kent, girlfriend Toni Underhill, daughter Valerie (Ray) Depew, stepdaughter Melissa (Ed) Magee, son Richard (Kim) Kent, daughter Lisa (Murray Cox) Kent, nine grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Ave. in Livermore on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. After the service a reception for family and friends will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1501 Hillcrest Ave., Livermore. Cremation has been performed. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Livermore.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy donate to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission , though all expressions of support are equally welcome and appreciated.
