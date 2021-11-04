Our family is saddened to announce the passing of Frances Ann Wilson after her long battle with chronic kidney disease. She went home to be with The Lord on Oct. 6, 2021 and was surrounded by family at the time of her passing.
Frances, a resident of Livermore, was born on Oct. 3, 1944 in Pleasanton, California to Francisco and Remedios Begonia. She attended Fifth Street Elementary, Junction Avenue School and graduated Livermore High School Class of 1963.
Franny was a long-time worker at Xerox for 15 years and later worked at the Shepherd’s Gate Shelter and Thrift Store for many years, where she met many friends and acquaintances within our community.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Daniels (Keith Daniels) and Danielle Powell (Johnny Powell); sisters, Angie Fortner of Hayward, Rose Colon and Juanita Belena of Livermore; beloved grandsons Isaac and Isaiah Powell of Livermore, and many nieces and nephews.
Franny was predeceased by her husband Victor G. Wilson; sisters Liz Castaneda, Aurora Scott, Pauline Huerta, Lupe McConlough; and brothers Izzy, Moke and Gilbert Lara.
Our family respects the wishes of Franny and will not be holding services. She is very much loved and will be truly missed among our community.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Wilson family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.