It is with deep sadness that our family announces the passing of our mom, our nana, our auntie, our friend. She passed quickly with her family nearby. She was 83.
Ann grew up in Weatherford, Texas where she married and started a family. She moved to many cities with her family settling in Livermore, California for the past 48 years.
Ann was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, an international women's friendship network. She contacted a local chapter where she remained an active member for 60 years establishing lifelong friendships.
Ann worked in banking from a young woman until retiring in 2005. She made many lifelong friends as well.
She loved spending time with her family playing board games, watching the Dallas Cowboys and just hanging out.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Letha Barger, her sister, JoNell Barry, and her infant baby daughter, Mikki. She is survived by her daughters Lorri Wilson-Brown (Kevin) and Terri Dyson (Greg). Grandchildren; Robbie, Cameron, Kimberlynne, Cody, Jeremy and Kassadee. Great-grandchildren: Derek, Chaz, Camelia, Kenneth, Liliana and Ivy. As well as many friends. Her beautiful smile and her elaborate stories will be missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday March 31, 2023, at Cedar Grove Community Church, 2021 College Ave. in Livermore.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation in her name to the American Diabetes Association.