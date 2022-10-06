Frances Carolyn McBride passed away gracefully on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born in Oakes, North Dakota to Ernest and Hildur Smith on May 28, 1929. At the age of seven, the family moved to Oakland, California.
Fran attended Fremont High School in Oakland and was very active in the Presbyterian Church Youth Group. A favorite of hers was playing hymns on the piano, which she continued to do throughout her life. At church is where she met the love of her life, Gordon McBride. They went on to be married on Oct. 25, 1947. They quickly started their family and had three children together that grew up in Castro Valley.
Fran was predeceased in death by her husband Gordon Dudley McBride; grandson Todd Kenneth Montell; and her brother Elwood Leroy Smith. She leaves behind her children Lynn Marie Dunn, Steven Wayne McBride and Jennifer Ann Gottesman (Rick); five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister Marjorie Kitchuck; and dear friends Ann Rossmann and Lois Daane.
Fran was described as a bundle of laughter; she was often told her laugh could be heard a mile away. Fran and Gordy had a dream of owning property in the Sierra Nevada mountains, and their dream came true in 1964. They purchased 20 acres in Brownsville, California, which then became the family camping spot with a beautiful creek running through the property.
Fran was a secretary at Bellinger Reality, which later became BRS Reality. She loved her job and happily worked for over 50 years. Fran had a great interest in the stock market and joined the Y-Knott Investment Club and was a member for 30 years.
Spending good times with family and friends was an important part of her life. When the children were young, Fran and the neighbor ladies created a group and named it “Card Club” where they played poker, seven card stud, five card draw and more for 40 years. Fran also thoroughly enjoyed playing Duplicate Bridge at the Castro Valley Senior Center.
For 14 years, Fran and Gordy were involved with the USS Altamaha group and attended reunions in several different states in the U.S. Fran was the secretary and Gordy the historian for the ship USS Altamaha.
Fran happily baked fresh bread and a favorite to all who loved her were her yummy cinnamon rolls which was a staple at all holiday gatherings. She once held a course for her daughters and granddaughter named Cinnamon Roll Making 101. Attempts were made to duplicate her amazing cinnamon rolls, but unfortunately, they were unable to master her technique.
Fran eventually moved into Heritage Estates Independent Living in Livermore to be closer to her daughter, Jenny, and her son-in-law, Rick. After settling in, she made many new friends and enjoyed the variety of activities, especially all the musical events.
Fran will be greatly missed by her loving family, friends and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.