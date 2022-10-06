OBIT - Frances Carolyn McBride.jpg

Frances Carolyn McBride passed away gracefully on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born in Oakes, North Dakota to Ernest and Hildur Smith on May 28, 1929. At the age of seven, the family moved to Oakland, California.

Fran attended Fremont High School in Oakland and was very active in the Presbyterian Church Youth Group. A favorite of hers was playing hymns on the piano, which she continued to do throughout her life. At church is where she met the love of her life, Gordon McBride. They went on to be married on Oct. 25, 1947. They quickly started their family and had three children together that grew up in Castro Valley.