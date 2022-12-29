Ray Winegarner passed away on Nov. 10, 2022. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 63 years, Jan; son Mark Winegarner and his wife Evonne; daughter Kim Ross and her husband Craig; grandkids Anna, Kevin, Erin and Rachael; and many, many friends.
Ray Winegarner was born in October of 1937 in Kansas. His life was marked with strength and grace born out of perseverance. He grew up in Alaska and learned well how to work hard, hunt, fish, and survive with few resources. During high school, “Big Ray” excelled as captain of the basketball and track teams and acted as various officers in student leadership. He learned early how to strike up conversations and make fast friends.
God eventually led Ray to the University of Wichita where he met his beloved bride Jan. Ray kept informing Jan that they couldn’t get serious because he had 8 years to finish college and law school. Ten months later Ray proposed, and they were married on Aug. 15, 1959. Ray graduated and began to pursue his law degree at night while both he and Jan worked during the day to make ends meet. It became clear that Ray needed to change directions again to prioritize family, so he began full-time work for Texaco and joined the National Guard. In July 1963 their son Mark was born, followed in January 1967 by their daughter Kim. The young family moved to Spokane, Washington where Ray worked for Coleman.
In 1969 Ray decided that it was important to be closer to family, so he became a California firefighter. He loved being a Livermore firefighter and was grateful to be able to help so many people as he rose to the rank of captain. The long-lasting friendships and brotherhood of the fire department were truly rewarding. Unfortunately, he was forced into disability retirement after breaking his back while on duty. This injury ended his career as a firefighter. Once again Ray persevered searching for a new career while Jan went to work. He did some direct marketing, worked as a travel agent, and sold swimming pool cleaners until he found his next calling as a financial advisor for Primerica Financial Services. Ray loved helping people realize their goals through solid financial planning. With a servant’s heart, he actively volunteered for many organizations including church, Fireman’s Olympics, Uncle Credit Union, and Retired Public Employees Association. Ray was always his kids’ and grandkids’ biggest supporter coaching or watching sports, music, scouting, drama, and debate events.
In 2019 Ray had an unfortunate fall and broke his shoulder. He fought hard to come back after spending four months stuck in bed. With family help and excellent medical and caregivers Ray returned to walking utilizing a walker. This was a difficult journey as Ray faced a true battle to maintain his mobility. He was on continuous oxygen and had numerous health issues. Kim and Craig bought a home in Auburn so Jan and Ray could move in with them to get the additional help they needed. Ray enjoyed their new environment watching geese, hawks, jack rabbits, neighbors walking their dogs and especially “their” gray squirrels - “Earl” and “Meredith.” In January 2022 Ray’s doctors discovered advanced cancer which led to his death in November. We miss him but are happy to know he is completely healed in Heaven.
The family invites you to Ray’s celebration of life which will be held at Valley Bible Church in Pleasanton, California (7106 Johnson Drive) on Friday Jan.6, 2023 at 3 p.m.
The family is asking friends to add photos and stories to a memorial website at: Memories.net.
Search for Ray Winegarner and create a free account to contribute your memories.