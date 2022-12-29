OBIT - Francis Raymond Winegarner.jpg

Ray Winegarner passed away on Nov. 10, 2022. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 63 years, Jan; son Mark Winegarner and his wife Evonne; daughter Kim Ross and her husband Craig; grandkids Anna, Kevin, Erin and Rachael; and many, many friends.

Ray Winegarner was born in October of 1937 in Kansas. His life was marked with strength and grace born out of perseverance. He grew up in Alaska and learned well how to work hard, hunt, fish, and survive with few resources. During high school, “Big Ray” excelled as captain of the basketball and track teams and acted as various officers in student leadership. He learned early how to strike up conversations and make fast friends.