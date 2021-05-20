Frank Albert Sposeto Jr. passed away on May 10, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
Born in Alameda, California, on April 7, 1965, Frankie was raised in Salinas and Livermore, graduating from Livermore High School and attending the University of California in Santa Barbara. An accomplished stone mason, Frank installed many a beautiful walk way and patio with his own ideas for the designs and continued the art until his illness.
On New Year’s Eve 1994, Frank married Heather Grimes and had two beautiful children, Nicholas Ryan, born Dec. 7, 1996 (yep Pearl Harbor Day), and Katherine Florence, born Sept. 26, 2000. Frank was outgoing and charming, and he loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Predeceased by his father, Frank Sposeto Sr., he is survived by his two moms, Margaret Nicklaus of Salinas and Billie Ann Sposeto of Livermore; stepfather, Gary Nicklaus; son, Nicholas; daughter; three brothers, Angelo, John, and Dominic; two sisters, Barbara and Lesa-Renay; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
The family would like to express their gratitude to his caregivers at Walnut Creek Skilled Nursing Facility for their many acts of kindness during this time of deep sorrow and sadness. Donations in Franks name can be made to the facility or The Steinbeck House in Salinas. Services are pending.