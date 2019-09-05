Frank J. Mailho Jr. passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at age 90 in Livermore, where he resided for the last 12 years with family.
Frank was born in Berkeley, Calif., where he was a longtime resident for 88 years. Frank lived with his beloved mother, Jennet Mailho, until her passing in 1996.
Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during WWII, where he worked closely with the fighter pilots. He loved planes and enjoyed telling stories of the days he worked with his friends at the Alameda Naval Air Station.
Frank worked for Ford Motor Company as a parts man for over 45 years. All who met him remember him for his congenial and joyful personality. He seldom missed work and was always the first to help anyone.
Frank was also a sports fanatic. He watched and listened to all sports. Baseball and the horse races were his favorites. You could ask him about any game and he could give you all the stats.
Frank liked listing to Jazz music, and Tommy Dorsey and Duke Ellington were a couple of his favorites. Frank also loved all animals and was a supporter of local animal shelters and rescues.
Frank will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Friends and family will always remember him for his kind demeanor and happy go lucky smile. “Keep ‘em rollin’!“
As per his wishes he will be laid to rest with his parents at Sunset View Mausoleum located in El Cerrito.No viewing or service will be held.