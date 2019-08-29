Frank Joseph Linhart Jr. passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He will be dearly missed.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Edith Linhart, his wife Gwendolyn Linhart, and his daughter-in-law Mary Linhart.
Frank was born in Oakland, Calif., and spent most of his childhood years in Emeryville, Calif., as well as two years on his father’s farms in Vacaville and Hughson, Calif. He was the oldest child of Frank and Edith Linhart. He had one sister, Elaine Correia, married to Jim Correia.
Frank met the love of his life at Emery High School. After that, to quote him, “I was smitten and asked her to marry me before someone else did!” He was a devoted husband and never left the side of Gwendolyn (Rost) Linhart (deceased). They were married for 64 years.
They lived in San Leandro, Fremont, and Pleasanton for most of their married life together.
They were blessed with four children: Tori Taylor, James (Merybeth); and incredible grandchildren Jennifer Owlett, Brian Linhart, Karen Linhart, Daniel Linhart, Megan Lasalle, Ryan Linhart, Stephen Lynch, Danny Lynch, David Bierwirth, and Melanie Bierwirth. Frank is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and loved them all very much.
Frank served his country during the Korean War from 1950-1953.
Upon returning, Frank resumed his job at the United States Envelope Company, was a gifted machinist, and though he started at the bottom was promoted all the way to a supervisory position. Upon retirement Frank moved to South Lake Tahoe and built a cabin to sell. He moved back to Fremont and opened a hotdog restaurant, which he and Gwen had for two years before selling. He had many different jobs during his retirement years. Frank was a talented handyman and helped his family with various projects around their homes. He loved to garden, cook, barbeque, have parties, and go on trips.
Frank was an easily-pleased person and therefore always had a bright and sunny outlook on life. The people who loved him all agree he was an easy person to love. For the last 5-6 years of his life, Frank was afflicted with Alzheimer’s. It was sad to see him forget the things that he loved.
Services for Frank Joseph Linhart will be held at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, in Pleasanton, Calif., on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Starting with prayer and remembrance in the Chapel from 9-10:30 a.m., it will be followed by a Funeral Mass, also in the chapel, at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed in his name to the Alzheimers’ Foundation at www.alzfdn.org.