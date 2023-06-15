OBIT - Frank Michael St. Denis.jpg

We are sad to announce the death of Frank Michael St. Denis who passed away the morning of June 6, 2023, while napping in his easy chair.

Frank, or Mike as he was known to most, was born in Oakland, California on Aug. 23, 1944, to Gene and Elizabeth St. Denis. He was raised in Castro Valley and graduated from Castro Valley High in 1962. He spent most of his adult life in Castro Valley before moving to Livermore in 1990. He and his wife Marla landed in Tracy in 2011 where he spent the remainder of his life.