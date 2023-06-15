We are sad to announce the death of Frank Michael St. Denis who passed away the morning of June 6, 2023, while napping in his easy chair.
Frank, or Mike as he was known to most, was born in Oakland, California on Aug. 23, 1944, to Gene and Elizabeth St. Denis. He was raised in Castro Valley and graduated from Castro Valley High in 1962. He spent most of his adult life in Castro Valley before moving to Livermore in 1990. He and his wife Marla landed in Tracy in 2011 where he spent the remainder of his life.
After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and became a flight deck director on the USS Kitty Hawk during Vietnam being honorably discharged in 1968. Being a true patriot, he had become heartbroken about his country now and had no trouble expressing it, or anything else for that matter. Regardless of the world around him, Mike rested in the fact that Jesus was his Lord and Savior and that He was the one in control.
Upon his discharge from the Navy, Mike began his education at Chabot Junior College taking classes at night, after which he attended the Laney College Trade School plumbing program. During his apprenticeship Mike honed his skills as a plumber and received many honors including placing first and second in the California State UA Apprenticeship contest. After his four-year apprenticeship he began his career as a journeyman plumber with Local 342 and retired as a master plumber in 1995. He went on to work for Alameda County for 11 years. Mike loved to work and did so until the end like we all knew he would.
If you knew Mike, or Big Mike, you knew that he was larger than life. It was hard to find him without a tool, beer or Bible in his hand. He was loud, opinionated and the life of the party. He loved fiercely and would generally do anything he could for the people around him.
Mike is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 34 years, Marla St. Denis (Unger); and three strong men Michael Chad St. Denis, Michael Fred Pardini, and Mathew Gene St. Denis. He was a loving grandfather of six grandchildren; Maryah Pardini, Tyler St. Denis, Noah St. Denis, Jacob St. Denis, Joscelyn St. Denis, Nora St. Denis; and two great-grandchildren: Nevaeh and Cherysh Knowles-Pardini. He was a loving brother to Bud, Dawn and Laurie. He had many nieces and nephews and was a close friend to Ollie Echols, Arthur Morris and Dan Whittemore.
Mike was a member of many organizations over the years including the Moose Club in Castro Valley, 4x4 in Motion, Tracy 4x4 Club, and a proud member of the NRA.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 2 p.m. held at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First St. in Pleasanton. Service will be officiated by Pastor Larry Ihrig.