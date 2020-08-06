On the afternoon of July 20, 2020, our beloved father and grandfather, Frank Soto, passed away peacefully in his home in Livermore, California, surrounded by his family.
Francisco (Frank) Soto was 77 years of age.
He was born on May 10, 1943, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, to parents Alejandro and Christina Soto. When he was still a young boy, the Soto family moved to the Tri-Valley region of California. Frank built a family and had four children and many grandchildren who loved him dearly, residing in Livermore for over 50 years.
Frank was a hard worker his entire life. As a young man, he picked grapes in the Olivina Vineyard south of Livermore before he got jobs selling papers and cleaning the stables at the Pleasanton Racetrack. In high school, he served as a member of the Pleasanton FFA Chapter. He dedicated himself to his work, becoming the Alameda County Fairground’s grounds superintendent and proudly retired after a 38-year career with the county.
In his free time, Frank enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. He liked fishing and camping with all his family, and he loved taking weekend trips to the casinos with family and friends.
He was his grandchildren’s biggest fan, cheering them on in their soccer, sports, rodeo and livestock competitions. He was proud when his grandson’s (Ryan) Tracy Stealth Soccer team dedicated their first-place soccer state county championship trophy in his honor. Frank enjoyed spending time with his son, Orlando Soto, on various home activities, and loved helping his son-in-law, Jeffrey Murray, out on the ranch.
He also enjoyed and look forward to playing poker with his long-time high school friends and family regularly or taking a hunting trip in the hills.
Frank was a loving and dedicated family man. No matter what was going on, he always had time for those near and dear to his heart. He was a man of great character, had a unique sense of humor and loved to crack a smile. Frank was an honest man - a straight shooter - who always told it like it was. He was a passionate, devoted and caring individual who deeply impacted many lives and will always have a special place in our hearts.
Frank is one of eight siblings - Amador Soto, Leonida Hernandez, Santia Mori, Ana Negron, Chencha Soto-Tiru, Angel Soto and Julio Soto. He is survived by siblings, Santia Mori and Amador Soto; his lifelong companion, Paula Lopez; his children, Orlando Soto and his wife Colleen, and Dora Murray and her husband Jeffrey; his grandchildren, Lauren Soto-Figueroa, Kirsten Soto, John Murray, Ryan Soto, Jillian Murray, Tara Magnan and Donnie Varner; as well as many other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Orlando Soto and Dora Murray were honored and proud to provide the delicate care needed for their father during his seven-year journey and battle with cholangiocarcinoma cancer and were at his bedside to see him off into his next journey reuniting back with his parents and siblings in heaven.
A memorial visitation was held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Callahan Mortuary in Livermore, which was followed by a vigil. A memorial viewing was also held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Callahan Mortuary in Livermore, which was followed by a mass and prayer by Deacon Dave. A limited private burial was also held.
In leu of flowers, donations can be made to Rowell Ranch Junior Rodeo, c/o Rowel Ranch Rodeo, 2544 Castro Valley Blvd. 94546, or by contacting Denise Morrison at 510-862-3986.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Soto family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.