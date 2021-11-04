Fred Cerruti a longtime resident of Livermore was born June 5, 1937 and passed away peacefully in his home is Sun Lakes, Arizona on Oct. 4, 2021.
He was one of one of the original swimmers for the Livermore Aqua Cowboys Swim Team. He swam and played football for Livermore High School. Fred graduated from Livermore High School in 1955. He graduated from San Jose State University in 1959. As a teenager he found a passion for fast cars and drag racing. He started drag racing at Fremont Drag strip which led him to racing all over California.
Fred helped develop Livermore American Little League, helped bring Pop Warner Football to Livermore and was head coach for the Livermore Warriors football team for many years. Fred worked for Sandia National Laboratories, helped run his family business, Quality Auto Parts in Livermore and Pleasanton which lead him to Moog Automotive which he retired from in 1999. He retired in Sun Lakes, Arizona where he was instrumental in the foundation which was formed to raise money for what would become the Robson Library. He was the humanities chair for the Friends of Sun Lakes Library. Fred was an active member of the United Church of Christ in Sun Lakes as their moderator, and chairperson and member of many committees.
He is survived by his wife Penelope Cerruti; his son Michael Cerruti and wife Leslie; daughter Robyn Roberts and husband Richard; son Patrick Cerruti and wife Rose; grandchildren Danielle Knowles, Brittany Knowles and Tyler Knowles and wife Raquel; Lt. Timothy Cerruti and Christopher Cerruti and wife Rachel; great-grandchildren Christian Campos, Jaxon Knowles and Harper Rei Knowles.