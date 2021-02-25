Frederick Anthony Lema

Fred Lema, 99, of Newman. passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 19, at his residence in Newman.
He was born Oct. 12, 1921, to Anthony and Anna (Silva) Lema, in Newman. He worked with his father for many years on the family dairy. He married Mary Mendoca in 1944. They had four children, Judi Lema (Bennie) Luna of Modesto; Ron Lema, of Wasila, Alaska; Karen Lema McWilliams of Livermore, and Kenneth Lema of Nevada.
He was drafted into the Army at the end of WWII, stationed at Camp Crowder, Missouri. On his return home, he worked for his father-in-law on his dairy, then for the Newman Sales yard, picking up cattle, and he trained quarter horses for people in the Newman rodeo. He had a unique talent for training horses - no matter how bad their habits were, he was able to fix them.
They moved to Livermore in 1963, where he went to work as a structural maintenance manager at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab for 22 years. He retired in 1985. His wife, Mary, died in 1989. He has been retired for 35 years, longer than he worked.
He met Charolette Hevle, and they married Feb. 14, 1992, having just celebrated their 29th anniversary last week. Fred has two step children, James Hevle of Modesto, and Annette Hevle Lopez of Modesto.
Fred enjoyed hunting with his boys, traveling in the RV, family gatherings and cruising. He was always a great gardener, with his yard being perfect. Fred and Char have 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lorraine Lema Loenig and Anna Lema Cotta Jones; and brother, Eddy Lema. A visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m., followed by a Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, March 3, at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church, in Newman. Interment is to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman. Services will be conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Newman.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Fred’s name to St. Joachim’s Catholic Church, 1121 Main Street, Newman, California, 95360 or Seva Hospice, 2813 Coffee Road, Ste. C-1, Modesto, California, 95355.