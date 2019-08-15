Frederick Wilton Holloway

Fred passed away peacefully at home in Davis, California, on July 2, 2019.
He is survived by Jan, his wife of 39 years. Fred will be dearly missed by his five kids: daughter Terri, and sons Ken, Jim, Jeff and Jon; and his seven grandchildren, along with his sister Barbara and her family.
Fred was a graduate of UCLA. He enjoyed his career of over 35 years working at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). Many of those years were associated in a managerial capacity with the laser program. He was a perennial student, with many electronic and financial interests, always wanting to understand how things worked and how to fix them. He spent many hours digging into various computers and processes.
Fred met his wife Jan on a LLNL sponsored ski trip. Fred and Jan spent many years living at the Muddy Boot ranch where they raised their kids, and enjoyed working with their animals. Fred and his father, Art, built the ranch house in 1970. Fred retired at age 60 and enjoyed travelling and working on their various residential remodeling projects. He liked living in many of the houses as they were being remodeled, and they particularly enjoyed their time in Tahoe and Santa Cruz. Fred was an avid water skier and spent many summers on camping trips at various lakes. In his younger days he enjoyed hiking and had even hiked to the top of Mount Whitney.
Fred’s ashes will be spread in the Monterey Bay where he enjoyed body surfing, whale watching, and seeing dolphins playing in the surf.