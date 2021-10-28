Frederika (Fritzi) Traini age 90, passed away peacefully in her home Oct. 12, 2021 in Pleasanton. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec. 31, 1930. Fritzi was raised in San Diego, California and graduated from Hoover High School in 1948. At the age of 19, she joined the United States Air Force where she served for four years. As a sergeant, her tour took her throughout the United States having several adventures and occupations including meteorology.
Fritzi married James Traini in 1955 where they resided in Oakland until 1967 when they moved their family to Pleasanton. She was an active leader in 4-H with her children for many years. Fritzi had a 25-year career with the Alameda County Library system, working at the Pleasanton Library. It was her calling as you never saw her without a book. Upon Fritzi’s retirement, she and James enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family and friends. She also was a dedicated volunteer at the Pleasanton Senior Center for 12 years and a member of Friends of the Pleasanton Library.
Fritzi will be remembered for the love and dedication she had for her family, her books, her sense of humor and endless hours mastering Bookworm. In January 2021, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, James.
She is survived by her children Tony (Patty), Andrea (Andrew) and Matthew (Wendy), four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 8, 2021 at St. Augustine’s Church in Pleasanton followed by internment at the St. Augustine’s Cemetery. A celebration luncheon will follow at the Amador Recreation Center, 4443 Black Ave. in Pleasanton. If desired, in lieu of flowers, any donation to your favorite charity or a donation to The Friends of the Pleasanton Library, 400 Old Bernal Ave. Pleasanton, California, 94566, would be appreciated.