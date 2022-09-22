In loving memory of Fredrick Followill.
Fred passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at home with his family.
Fred was born in Texas, and after graduating from Texas Tech University, he began his professional career as an assistant professor at the University of Mississippi. He continued his professional pursuits as a geophysicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, enjoying the challenging environment until his retirement, after which he delighted in the time he spent with his grandchildren.
Fred was known by all as a good man with integrity, an analytical way of thinking, a mischievous sense of humor, an unerring sense of right and wrong and a deep, abiding faith in God. He was an earnest student and teacher his entire life, and he was happiest when sharing with others the knowledge his research and studies brought him.
Fred is survived by June, his wife of 59 years; his son Greg and daughter-in-law Karilyn; his daughter Stacey; and two grandchildren he adored. Fred is also survived by four dear sisters; and many beloved family members and friends.
A private celebration of Fred’s life has been held. The Followill family is grateful for all of the memories of Fred shared with them over this past year.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Followill family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.
