G. Cook Story

Cook Story passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019, in Livermore, Calif., due to stroke complications and heart failure.
Cook was born and raised on the family farm near Marietta, Ohio. He attended Ohio State University and graduated with highest honors in 1969, earning dual BS / MS Degrees in Mechanical Engineering. He moved to Livermore to begin a career at Sandia National Laboratories. He earned a Ph.D. in Materials Science from University of California, Davis in 1980. He was a member of the Technical Staff and worked on the design and development of weapons systems and components, earning many awards and patents in Heat Transfer and Inertia Welding. He retired in 2001 and remained on staff as a consultant, with a career spanning over 35 years with Sandia Labs.
Cook was a man of many interests, skills and talents, and was always busy. He loved traveling the world and meeting new people. He was a woodworker, a photographer and an avid reader. He loved working in his garden and “playing in the dirt.” He was a hunter and an expert marksman. He was a Lewis & Clark enthusiast and all things Mountain Men. He became a winemaker and won many medals and awards for his wines. He enjoyed the theater and spent many years as a subscriber with the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. He was devoted to exercising and biking, and worked out every day. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Bay Area teams as well as his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved entertaining, and just being with family and friends.
Cook is survived by his wife of 50 years Sue, sister Roberta (Russ), brother Mike (Sheila), sister Rebecca (Jeff), brother-in-law Don (Cindy), sister-in-law Nancy (Don), beloved goddaughter Erin (Eric), and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 17 at 1 p.m., at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1020 Mocho Street, Livermore. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Hope Hospice (6377 Clark Ave. Suite 100, Dublin, CA 94568).
What an extraordinary life, what an amazing husband and friend, what an incredible man.
