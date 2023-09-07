OBIT - Gail Gloria Rocca.jpeg

Our dear mother Gail Gloria Rocca sadly passed away Aug. 28, 2023, at the age of 90.  She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was always there when we needed her.  She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community in Livermore, California.   

Born in San Francisco she attended Mercy High School in Burlingame.  She met Edward through her classmate and friend, his sister Gloria Rocca Smith. After graduating from Mercy High School, she went on to San Francisco City College.  When Edward returned from the US Navy they were engaged and married on Jan. 29, 1955.