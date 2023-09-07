Our dear mother Gail Gloria Rocca sadly passed away Aug. 28, 2023, at the age of 90. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community in Livermore, California.
Born in San Francisco she attended Mercy High School in Burlingame. She met Edward through her classmate and friend, his sister Gloria Rocca Smith. After graduating from Mercy High School, she went on to San Francisco City College. When Edward returned from the US Navy they were engaged and married on Jan. 29, 1955.
Gail was first and foremost a homemaker: she enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was also a career woman. She worked through the years, eventually going into real estate and mortgage with Edward. By the mid-1980s Edward and Gail started a mortgage company in Fremont. Semi-retiring to Truckee early in the 1990s where she volunteered at the local hospital and worked as a sales associate in a downtown Truckee store. By the early 2000s Gail and Edward moved back to Livermore, Gail continued to volunteer at the local hospital and kept busy with her family, friends, and church.
Gail is survived by her son Leonard Rocca and wife Eliza of San Francisco; grandson Tim Rocca of Livermore, daughter Laureen Delgado and husband Patrick of Fremont; granddaughters Cristel Rose and Hope Delgado and great-grandsons Christopher, Shane and Waylon.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law Kathleen Rocca Nunes husband Matt Nunes and family, and sister-in-law Francis Rocca Laguna and family.
Predeceased family members: husband Edward P Rocca; mother Irene Pighetti and father Richard Pighetti; sister Marilyn Pighetti and brother-in-law Larry Paiva; mother in-law Mary Pereira Rocca Trimmer and sister-in-law Gloria Rocca Smith.
Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma you will be missed more than words can express. You have left us with a great legacy, and it will live on through all of us. Forever in our hearts!
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to Charities of American Heart Association, and/or Dementia Society of America.
A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, Sept. 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church at 458 Maple St. in Livermore.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Rocca family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.