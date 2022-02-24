Gail was born to Encil and Mary Braden, on May 18, 1934, in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada. She passed peacefully surrounded by family at her side.
Family was the most precious to Gail. Gail would often be seen rooting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in any sport, play or event she could attend. She was a staple in her large family that was spread between California and Arizona. She was so loved by anyone that met her and had the best hugs. Gail was very instrumental in getting her family together across the miles for special occasions. Whenever there was a need, new baby, surgery, sad times, Gail was there with her comforting love, and would support wherever she could.
Gail had two older brothers, Norman, and Ronald, who both predeceased her. Gail and her brothers actually probably did walk through six feet of snow to get to school! But they loved the winter sports, and she especially spoke about going skating. Gail learned how to knit and sew and embroider when she was young. These turned out to be life-long hobbies.
When Gail was 13, the family moved to Eagle Rock, California. Gail attended Eagle Rock High School, where she met and married the love of her life, Bill Burns. Together, they raised five children, Linda, Cynthia -DB, Nancy, Lori and Scott. Gail also worked as a food server while trying to balance the demands of raising five children. Gail would lifeguard at a private community pool so the family could have a place to swim during the summers. Soon, Gail, Bill and the family moved from Southern California to Hayward, California in 1969 and then to San Lorenzo where her children graduated from San Lorenzo High school. Gail and Bill also lived in Newark and San Leandro while in the Bay Area. Gail and Bill became grandparents at the young age of 43. Gail also knitted afghans for her 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She loved poetry and reading, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Gail and Bill would travel to see their grandchildren as the families started to spread out.
Sadly, Gail lost her love, Bill in an auto accident when their vehicle hit black ice in 1991. Gail vowed to keep living and traveled to Europe, Disneyworld, Hawaii, Newport Beach and went on cruises with her family and friends. Gail was a Christian and taught her children to pray and be good honest people. She taught by example and sometimes “momisms”. i.e., Love your siblings, they are the only ones that have gone through the same things as you and know what you are talking about. Or, you will have lots of friends, but you’ll only have one mother! Later, when Gail wasn’t comfortable living alone, she went to live with her five children. Each of their homes had a “Mom’s Room” in Bishop, Benton, Dublin, Phoenix and Lincoln.
Gail is survived by her five children, Linda, Cynthia-DB, Nancy (Mel), Lori (Jeff) and Scott (Rhonda); 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 26 at The Rock Church, in Danville, 2615 Camino Tassajara at 3 p.m.