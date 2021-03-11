Gary A. Burginyon, age 85, passed away on Feb. 24, in Pleasanton.
He grew up in Spokane, Washington, and attended Washington State University, where he was a Phi Beta Kappa recipient. He came to the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in 1968 after receiving his doctorate in experimental nuclear physics from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.
At Yale, he did Coulomb excitation studies of rare earth nuclei using the MP tandem accelerator. At Livermore, he first joined the High-Altitude Physics group, where he thoroughly enjoyed the projects as it included many trips to the Pacific Missile Range on Kauai. Later, he worked on diagnostics, including trips to the Nevada Test Site and assisting a group at the Aldermaston Laboratory in England. Prior to coming to the Livermore Lab, he worked on anti-submarine warfare projects at Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C.
He enjoyed riding his bike to the lab, regardless of the weather, and especially liked his 12.2-mile bike ride through Sycamore Grove Park in his retirement. He enjoyed ballroom dancing, vegetable gardening, handball, Oakland A's baseball, including trips to spring training, San Diego and Death Valley. Playing his trumpet and harmonicas added to his musical enjoyment.
He is the past member of Trinity Baptist Church, SIRS 122, Elks Lodge 2117, the American Physical Society and the Livermore Valley Tennis Club.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and is survived by his wife, Sheila K. Burginyon; his daughters, Brenda Jorgensen (Doug) and Arlene Townzen (Matt); grandchildren, Alex, Nathan, and Lauren; and his sister, Shirlene Brouillet of Gig Harbor, Washington. He was preceded in death by sister, Hazel Kivett.