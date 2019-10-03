On Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, Gary Andrew "Drew" Hargiss of Livermore passed away peacefully at the young age of 73 while at the VA hospital in Palo Alto. Diagnosed in 2017, he fought a long and hard battle with cancer due to Agent Orange. Drew was born on July 21, 1946, to Gerald and Lavinia (nee Raust) Hargiss in Bend, Ore. He was raised in Castro Valley and graduated from Castro Valley High School before being drafted into the Army in November 1965. His Tour of Duty lasted from 1965 to 1967. Drew served with the 4th Infantry Division while in Vietnam, and was awarded several commendations and medals. He was a proud veteran and was honored to serve his country.
Drew was also proud of his career at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as a Senior Mechanical Technician, and of his contributions and work on many projects while there, including the NIF Project at Site 300.
In his younger more rowdy days, Drew loved the rodeo and even spent time competing as a bull rider – a moment in time he referred to as "the good ol' days." He eventually settled into more relaxing hobbies such as tinkering in his garage, listening to country music, and working with wood – restoring and building furniture.
Drew is best remembered for his quick wit, infectious smile and generous spirit, but was also known for his tough-as-nails view in life. He taught the "school of hard-knocks" and any whiners got the lesson to "buck up or shut up." Even so, friends and family always knew that Drew had a tool to fix anything from a broken chair to a skinned knee. He was truly a man of many talents. Drew is survived by his wife Mary Hargiss, son Donald Blair, and daughter Selena Dudley, as well as stepchildren, Victoria and Allen Choate. He leaves behind his twin brother, Gerald Hargiss, and sister, Nancy Hargiss. He also leaves behind a herd of grandchildren and a heap of nieces and nephews.
Drew will be buried with military honors at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, Calif. Rest in peace Ya Old Fart! We love you and will miss you.