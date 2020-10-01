Gary Lea Hickman passed away at the age of 86 in his Oakdale home on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Born Sept. 8, 1934 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Eugene and Bernice (Williams) Hickman, Gary and his family later made their home in Alameda, California, where he would graduate from Alameda High in 1952. He then attended Laney Trade School in Oakland, and Contra Costa Junior College.
In 1953, he worked at United States Steel until 1959, when he joined the Livermore Lawrence National Laboratory for a successful 31-year career as a mechanical technician. He retired early in 1990 and enjoyed a very active life pursuing his many interests and activities, including hiking, exploring, gold mining, and attending auctions. He was also an avid collector of historic firearms, classic car, and train enthusiast.
He is survived by daughters, Deborah Morales and Valerie Dua; sister, Ahnawake Slater; ex-wife, Gail Thompson; long-time companion and ex-wife, Joyce Hickman; two grandsons, one granddaughter, and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Robert Scott Hickman.
Gary’s life will be remembered and celebrated at a private gathering with close friends and family on Oct. 4, 2020. Donations may be made in his name to the National Rifle Association.