Gary Lee Cantrell was born on May 29,1948 in Albany, California to James Arthur Cantrell and Anna Aileen Cantrell. He has one older brother, James Robert Cantrell, with whom he shared a birthday. They grew up in Richmond, California.
Gary served in the Army with two tours in Vietnam. On his second tour he was assigned explosive ordinance disposal instead of refrigeration repair.
Gary was married to Nancy, the love of his life for 52 years and lived in Dublin for 46 years. He is survived by his son Casey Lee Cantrell, daughter-in-law Bethany Cantrell, daughter Heidi Allen (who was born on his birthday), son-in-law John Allen, and six grandchildren: Gabriel, Abigail, Sophia, Leticia, Camelia and Alice Rose.
For much of his career, Gary worked as a ceramic tile journeyman and later as instructor for the Tile Layers Union, then as a pest control specialist. He loved to fish, read, bake, garden, spend time with his family, sing and serve others, and worship Jesus Christ, his Savior.
Gary was diagnosed with cardiac amyloidosis in 2018 leading to many hospital stays, medical procedures, and was given two weeks to six months to live in April of 2020. However, our gracious Lord had other plans and allowed him to be on hospice at home for a year and a half, then live another year and a half at the VA Community Living Center in Livermore under the loving care of their wonderful staff. He went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. A celebration of life service will be held at Valley Community Church 4455 Del Valle Parkway, Pleasanton, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 11 a.m.
