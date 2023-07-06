Gary Linn Olson was born to Leonard Olson and Delphine Olson in Nakota, North Dakota. He was the first born of seven children; Gary, Larry, Richard, Robert, Jerilyn, Nancy and Patti. He was raised in Warren, Minnesota where he graduated from Warren High School in 1959. He immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS Tom Green County in the Pacific Fleet on an LST. After being honorably discharged in 1962, he ended up in California.
He began working for Western Electric Company and met and married Harvietta Williams. They had two children; Tara in 1968 and Ryan in 1972. Harvietta passed away in 1980.
While working at Western Electric in Oakland, he met Valerie Swensen who was his Customer Service Coordinator out of Sunnyvale, California. They had many activities in common and began sharing each other’s activities while meeting many friends of each other. Valerie also had two children; Nicole born in 1974 and Eric in 1976 and was a divorcee. In 1982 they blended their families and moved together to Livermore, California. In 1992 they eventually married.
Gary was an experienced white water raft guide and Val also had friends whom she rafted with. They joined each other’s groups, bowling leagues, golfing fun with friends and many fun times with friends and family.
They spent many (25) years enjoying motorcycle trips with a group of friends they called “The Sunseekers M.C.” They traveled on motorcycles and camped from Canada to Mexico and Eastward visiting sites across the U.S. They visited lighthouses to the north and missions to the south.
They joined the Fraternal Order of Eagles #609 in 1995 and immediately became involved in the activities of the organization. He served as secretary for the Aerie from 2004 -2012 and Valerie served as the auxiliary as secretary from 2003-til now. They spent many family activities, conventions, conferences, events, and dinners with the Eagles.
Gary loved the 49’ers and the Giants and spent many days and nights watching the games. He also enjoyed watching the old westerns and especially Wyatt Earp movies. He was a quiet, gentle man and had a great sense of humor. He will be missed by all.
In 2017 Gary was diagnosed with dementia and their next journey began. In March of 2022, he entered Carefield Memory Care in Pleasanton. He was assigned to Hospice Care in August and was lovingly cared for by the many Caregivers, Hospice Aide (Jose), Hospice Health Nurses and more.
He is predeceased by parents Leonard and Delphine Olson, and sister Nancy Olson. He is survived by his wife, Valerie, children, Tara Hume (Dale), Ryan Olson, Nicole Gagetta-Epps (Lance) and Eric Swensen. Grandchildren, Vanessa Reddish (Andrew), Devin Hume, Anthony and Ian Gagetta, Tallulah and Kaleb Swensen. Great-grandchildren Ashton and Ethan Reddish and six sisters and brothers and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Callaghan’s Mortuary 3833 East Ave. Livermore, California, 94550.
There will be a celebration of life at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 527 N. Livermore Ave. Livermore, following the service.
Donations may be made in his name to Hope Hospice 6377 Clark Ave. Suite100, Dublin, California, 94568-3024.
