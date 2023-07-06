OBIT - Gary Linn Olson.JPG

Gary Linn Olson was born to Leonard Olson and Delphine Olson in Nakota, North Dakota. He was the first born of seven children; Gary, Larry, Richard, Robert, Jerilyn, Nancy and Patti. He was raised in Warren, Minnesota where he graduated from Warren High School in 1959. He immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS Tom Green County in the Pacific Fleet on an LST. After being honorably discharged in 1962, he ended up in California.

He began working for Western Electric Company and met and married Harvietta Williams. They had two children; Tara in 1968 and Ryan in 1972. Harvietta passed away in 1980.