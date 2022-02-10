Gary passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2022, with his loving family and close friends by his side over his last days, to provide comfort and love during his transition from this world into God’s heaven. Gary is now with our Lord Jesus Christ and so many other lost family members and friends. Gary was lovingly blessed and released into heaven and freed from his pain on this earth by our beloved family friend and Presbyterian Pastor Rev. Dr. Steve Wilde. Gary passed away in hospice, at the age of 80, while in the care of Sunol Memory Care in Pleasanton, California.
Gary was born to DeRoyce V. (Bud) Price and Mildred J. Downing on Aug. 27, 1941. Gary has left behind the love of his life, his wife Katherine Lucille Price. Gary is also survived by his son Michael Price (Diana) and their loving children (his grandchildren) Austin and Amanda Price. His son Matthew Price (Andrea), his favorite daughter Melissa Myhre (Lee) and their loving children (his grandchildren) Logan and Rylan Myhre. His son Marcus Price (Ellen) and their loving children (his grandchildren) Sydney, Taylor and Kelsey Price. Gary is also survived by his loving stepbrother “Uncle” Mel Radford and wife and stepsister Marjory Radford. Gary was preceded in death by his father Bud Price and mother Mildred Price, his stepmother Marjory Price, his beloved Uncle Edgar Price and Ed’s wife Gloria Price.
Gary started his family with Katherine Fowles (Price), in Portland, Oregon, and soon after they had graduated college together from Washington State University, they were married on July 25, 1964. Gary worked at Meir and Frank Department store until 1970, when he moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, in California, to help his uncle Jim Snyder start Bay Area Concretes, Inc. Gary was a pioneer in the industry of stamped and decorative concrete and was the second contractor in the world to sell and develop a new technology - called Bomanite stamped concrete. Gary would go on to work hard on his company and help it to become a nationally recognized concrete contracting business. Gary held many positions of leadership within the industry over his 40-year career. Gary retired and sold his company to his son Michael and his business partner Jonathan Vasquez in 2006 and they still run this company today.
Gary enjoyed a wonderful retirement life with his wife Kathy, well into his late 70’s. Gary battled heart attacks, open heart surgery, minor strokes, dementia, diabetes and possibly some Alzheimer's along the way.
Gary absolutely loved to eat great food and drink good beer and enjoyed a fine whiskey. Gary was, as they say, one tough son of a gun. He loved the Oakland Raiders and loved to go fishing. Gary was also a very funny man with a sense of humor that was infectious. Gary loved to travel with his loving wife Kathy to Lake Tahoe, Bear Valley, Hawaii, Napa and the Monterey Peninsula. He also loved to visit his son Matthew in Orange County. Gary was very proud of the successes of all his children and was so proud of his grandchildren as well. His grandkids attend Boise State University and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. His younger granddaughters are smart students and great athletes all under 11.
In lieu of flowers and the like, Gary and his family would appreciate any donations be made in his name to either the Livermore Presbyterian Church (www.fpcl.us/give) or the Young America’s Foundation: www.YAF.com. These are the people who care for the Reagan Ranch in Santa Barbara and teach conservative values to our nation’s youth. Gary loved America,
Freedom, Liberty and Ronald Reagan. Gary was a true loving husband, loving father, loving grandfather and an American entrepreneur and true Patriot. Gary will be missed by all who knew him, worked with him, and loved him.
The family will send personal invitations to a small gathering of special folks for a celebration of life event, for Gary, at some point in the near future and will notify people directly.
May God Bless Gary in heaven, the loved ones he is with now, and those of us left here on earth. Amen.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Price family.