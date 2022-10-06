Gary Michael Sheldon’s life began in Oakland, California on Aug. 16, 1945. He was the only son of Michael and Lillian Sheldon.

Gary was raised and educated in Oakland, graduating from Castlemont High School. After high school, he worked as a welder in San Francisco at Hunter’s Point Naval Yard. Gary was called to military service during the Vietnam War, serving four years in the Navy. Following his naval term, he later became a Deputy Sheriff. Gary retired from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office after 28 years of service.