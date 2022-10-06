Gary Michael Sheldon’s life began in Oakland, California on Aug. 16, 1945. He was the only son of Michael and Lillian Sheldon.
Gary was raised and educated in Oakland, graduating from Castlemont High School. After high school, he worked as a welder in San Francisco at Hunter’s Point Naval Yard. Gary was called to military service during the Vietnam War, serving four years in the Navy. Following his naval term, he later became a Deputy Sheriff. Gary retired from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office after 28 years of service.
Gary met and married the love of his life, Victoria, in 1971. They originally met in high school. However, their relationship blossomed following Gary’s return from the war. They were reunited at an Oakland Raider’s game. To their beautiful union, two sons were born, Mike and Mark Sheldon.
Some noteworthy things about Gary: Gary believed in an uncomplicated way of living. He felt it was important to simply do what you have to do, serve who you have to serve and, most crucial, take care of your family. Gary was very dedicated and loyal to his family. So much so that after his wife’s passing in 2012, he continued VBS Services, the business she started. He was also a great provider, always making sure the family was well taken care of.
Gary Michael Sheldon departed this life on Sept. 7, 2022. He lived a life worthy of honor and celebration. He was deeply loved and will be truly missed.
He was predeceased by his wife, Victoria Sheldon.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his two sons, Mike (Kristy) Sheldon and Mark (Jennifer) Sheldon; two grandsons, Alexander and Austin Sheldon; and a host of other loved ones and friends.