Gene Taylor, a remarkable, bright, gentle, funny, loving man passed away on Sunday, August 18 at his home in Pleasanton. He had been lovingly cared for by his wife, Penny, and the rest of his family. He also received excellent and compassionate care from his professional caregivers and his Kaiser Home Hospice team.
Gene was truly a Berkeley guy. Born at Alta Bates Hospital to his parents, Gertrude (Woodward) and Eugene Taylor, Sr., Gene was the first of their three children. He was born on the eve of the Great Depression and had vivid memories of those days and of World War II.
Gene went to Cal, was drafted into the Army, and after discharge received his medical degree from George Washington University. His specialty was Obstetrics and Gynecology, which he loved. He thought that delivering babies was a special privilege, and he was moved by the miracle of birth each time he saw it. He estimated that at about 6,000 times.
While in school, Gene married Joanne (Brown) and they returned to the Bay Area. They had two sons, Jim and Jonathan. The family lived in Orinda for many years and were part of a large extended Taylor family. He married Penny Deleray in 2004 and they spent half their time in Montana and half in Pleasanton. It was a very good life.
Gene was an active member of the Alameda Contra Costa Medical Association (ACCMA) and was its President in 1986. He also spent time in Pakistan delivering babies at a mission hospital. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Oakland.
Gene was a man of many talents, from home improvements, to caning chairs, to studying history, and to playing Bridge, where he excelled. He also enjoyed road trips and traveling.
He is survived by Penny and his sons Jim (Berkeley) and Jon (Salem, Oregon), and grandchildren Leah (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Jesse (Austin, Texas), Kate (Salem), and Laura (Danville, Calif.). He also leaves behind his brother Glenn and sister-in-law Virginia, and his sister Sue Mooney and husband John, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the First Presbyterian Church of Oakland, (27th and Broadway), with reception to follow.