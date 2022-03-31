Genevieve Lounsbury went home to heaven on March 4, 2022. Genevieve (Gene) is survived by: brother Don Wyckoff (Ruth), son Richard (Karen) Lounsbury, Ralph (Nancy) Lounsbury and daughter Wendy Jacobs. She has six grandchildren: Jason, Paul, Emily, Jon, Carrie and Courtney. Nine great-grandchildren: Andrew, Alyson, Jacob, Ian, Kaitlyn, Emma, Sabrina and Ale Eli (one more is on the way, Rey) and two great-great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Jaxson.
Genevieve was born in Luray, Kansas. She had a loving family with three sisters: Margie, Shirley and Norma; and two brothers: Glenn and Don. She lived through the great dust storms. She said, “The red dirt came from Oklahoma on a south wind, and the brown dirt of Colorado came on the west wind.” There were also the locusts, “The chickens liked the bugs!” She was an avid 4H-er and milked cows, raised chickens, sewed her own clothes and entered projects at the fair including muffins, breads and pies. Her school years started in 2nd grade, most years there were only 10 children in her class. She played the saxophone in the band and a lot of basketball. In one game she scored 22 points and got a standing ovation from the crowd, although she said there wasn’t any place to sit so the people had to stand. Genevieve graduated as a Valedictorian from Waldo High School. She and her cousin Joyce decided to go McPherson college after a men’s quartet gave a concert at their school. She graduated in 1943, and went on to teach English, biology and gym at Simpson High School.
Genevieve met "the love of her life" Ebert Lounsbury in math class at McPherson College. When he returned from Saudi Arabia, where he was stationed in the Air Force, they were married on New Year's Day. Their first child, Delwyn, was born in 1946 in McPherson, Kansas. Second son, Richard, was born in 1950 in Frankfurt, Germany. Third son, Ralph, was born in 1953 in McPherson, Kansas. And finally, a daughter, Wendy, was born in 1955 in Napa, California. During their married life they were stationed in the United States and Germany: Junction City, Kansas; Denver, Colorado; Baltimore, Maryland; Del Monte Grove, California; Stuttgart, Frankfurt and Munich, Germany. Then back to McPherson, Kansas; San Antonio, Texas; back again to McPherson, Kansas; then back again to Del Monte Grove by Monterey in California.
When Ebert left the Air Force, he taught Physics and Math at Napa Junior College in Napa, California. Then the family moved to Livermore, California where he started working at Livermore Lawrence Radiation Laboratory. Ebert became a realtor at Del Valle Realty. It was an adventure moving to seven different houses in and outside of Livermore. Gene went back to work at Junction Avenue School in Livermore. She taught English, history and gym to 6th and 7th graders. Later, Gene and Ebert moved to Stockton, California and then to Susanville, California, where their son Ralph lived. They joined the Methodist Church in Susanville and Genevieve joined Monticola Club and the Gem and Mineral Club. She continued her love of gardening, canning and crocheting. In 2000, Ebert passed away and Gene moved into town. She moved into Eagle Lake Village in 2011, where she lived comfortably until she developed an infection and was admitted into Renown Hospital in Reno, Nevada. She spent her last days in their Hospice care. Our beautiful Genevieve was surrounded by family when she left us for heaven.
There will be a Memorial April 9, at the Susanville United Methodist Church 60 South Lassen St Susanville California, 96130, (530) 257-5893 at 11 a.m., to be followed by a reception and fellowship in the adjoining Hall. Donations in Genevieve’s name can be made to: Northern California Cancer Advocate PO Box 270938 Susanville, California, 96127.