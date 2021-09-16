George Dunphy's celebration of life will be on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pleasanton Senior Center, Main Hall. The address is 5353 Sunol Blvd. in Pleasanton. All who knew George are welcome.
An official from the Alameda County Fire Department rings a bell during a ceremony held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton on Saturday to commemorate the 9/11 attacks. Supervisor David Haubert hosted the hour-long event, which in…
