George Ingram Samstad passed away (peacefully, of cancer) on May 31, 2023 surrounded by those dearest to him. He was 90 years of age. Born in Loma Linda, California in 1932, he attended the University of Nevada in Reno, then went on to work for General Electric for 34 years. While on assignment in Syracuse, New York he met and married the love of his life, Grace. Shortly thereafter, he was transferred to Livermore, where he worked at Vallecitos and in San Jose in the nuclear power industry for the rest of his career.
In addition to Grace, a constant companion for 65 years, he dearly loved and felt loved by his two sons, Eric Alan Samstad, MD of Baltimore, Maryland and James Gregory Samstad, PhD. of San Diego and their caring wives Patricia and Antonieta.