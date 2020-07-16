George Rasmus Jensen

Longtime Livermore resident George R. Jensen passed away on Saturday morning, May 30, 2020, at his property in Tehachapi, Kern County, California.
He was 85 and passed of natural causes – arteriosclerosis cardiovascular disease. At the time of his death, George was building a custom home on his ranch located in the Alpine Forest Estates in the mountains southwest of Tehachapi.
George was a business graduate of San Jose State University, class of 1956. His career as a custom homebuilder in the Amador Valley spanned 50 years, with creation of many notable residences built by the G. R. Jensen Construction Company. They include many homes located along Almond Circle and commercial properties in downtown Livermore. Perhaps George is best known for restoration of the landmark water tower located on the historic Livermore Sanitarium grounds. It served as his residence for many years.
His talent for quality construction came naturally as the grandson of longtime Livermore builders Niels Jensen and nephew of Roy N. Jensen.
George is survived by his sister, Shirley M. Tinsley of Livermore; brother Alan J. Jensen of Wasco; sister Carol A. Jensen of Brentwood; three surviving children, Kimberley A. Fox of Washington State, Galen R. Jensen of Idaho, and Courtney Jensen of Stockton; and five granddaughters. He is predeceased by his parents, Rasmus L. Jensen and Dorothy M. Jensen, both longtime Amador Valley and Brentwood farmers.
The Jensen family appreciates your kind words and thoughtfulness. Funerary service by Peter’s Funeral Home, in Wasco, California. Remembrances to the American Heart Association are appreciated.