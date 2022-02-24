Gerald Allen Nevis passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas.
Gerald was born on Aug. 5, 1935 in Oakland, California, and was a retired operator engineer. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents; Manuel Nevis and Bertha Picanco; stepfather, Carl Ott; sister, Elaine Basso; and grandson, Chris McWilliams.
Gerald is survived by a son, Mike Nevis of Hope, Arkansas; daughter, Ann McWilliams (Larry Joe) of Hope, Arkansas; two brothers, James Ott (Tori) of California and Donald Ott of California; sister, Donna Ott (John Baldwin) of California; special niece, Arlene Basso Smith of Texas; grandchildren; Jonathan Rader (Jessica), Justin Rader, Candis McWilliams, Angie McWilliams, Johnny McWilliams (Crystin), Krystal Hawkins, Tyler Nevis and Krista Oelmann; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. To know Gerald Nevis was to love him.