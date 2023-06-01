Jerry left his earthly ties to venture to the Great Unknown on May 2, 2023. He had spent a few weeks in the hospital with a rare auto-immune disease prior to his death.
Jerry was born and raised in Livermore, California and graduated from Granada High School in 1974. His first job was working at a kennel on the outskirts of Livermore and his last place of employment was with Sandia National Laboratory, California, also on the outskirts of town. This gave Jerry an edgy persona in the various works he performed. Jerry wasn’t all work though, he enjoyed beer, bowling, darts, poker, camping, pinochle, other card games, various domino games, and hanging with friends and family in his spare time. He always had a beer to offer and made time to listen. His favorite season was football, and he was a true Red and Gold 49er faithful fan.