Geraldine J. Travers Kuntzmann Wright, 85, of Livermore, returned to her heavenly home on Sept. 21, 2020, with her son Bill at her side.
Geri was born the youngest of five children on Sept. 1, 1935, in Shipman, Illinois, to Leonard Everett Travers and Clarice Irene Travers (Lynch). She was raised in Shipman amongst her many aunts, uncles, grandparents, and cousins, and she graduated from Shipman High School in 1953.
She married William H. Kuntzmann, Jr. in 1954 and began life as a military wife. She loved meeting new people as they moved from Massachusetts to Texas to Illinois to Alaska, driving across the country and stopping to see the sights along the way. After retirement from the Army, Bill and Geri moved to Alaska in 1974. Geri worked at the Montgomery Ward catalog store in Fairbanks in the ‘70s and ‘80s, moving to Oregon in 1985 with her second husband, Wesley Wright.
They then lived the RV life, working as camp hosts at state parks in Oregon and California and traveling all over the country during the off-season. She always said it was a great way to live, because if you didn’t like your neighbors, you just started up the RV and moved on.
The family is grateful for her caregivers these last few months – Mercy, Minali, Anya, and Ephron, and for the doctors and nurses who took care of her at the hospital. We are also very thankful for the care provided by Bill and Patty Kuntzmann – taking her to the doctor, picking up groceries and medications, and all the other things that were difficult for her to do herself.
Geri is survived by her five children, Cynthia (David Owen) of Fairbanks, Alaska William (Patty) Kuntzmann of Livermore, California, Kathryn (Rick Edmiston) of Livingston, Montana, Gerald (Heather) Kuntzmann of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Wayne (Robyn) Kuntzmann of Venice, Florida; 13 grandchildren, Dorian (Alan), Douglas (Cheri), Steven, Mikenzi, Kayla, Kenneth, Lisa, Travis (Melissa), Brian (Mikaela), Shane (Crystal), Kendra, Chase, and Ryan (Catie); 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Gloria Travers of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Eunice Meyers, of Quincy, Illinois; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her first husband William H. Kuntzmann, Jr., father of her five children; second husband, Wesley Wright; parents, siblings, and one grandson.
Mother was always cheerful and had a joyful and loving heart. Everybody remembers her laugh and can-do attitude. She adored her children and grandchildren and loved the Lord above all else. She will be sorely missed by her family and her many friends scattered across the country.
A heartfelt thank you to Acacia at Heritage Estates in Livermore, and Mother's many friends there. Interment will be in Shipman Cemetery, Illinois.