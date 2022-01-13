Geraldine Patricia Wright, age 75, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022, in her home in Livermore California. Geri was born on March 17, 1946, in Oakland California.
She was raised by her parents John and Lillian Shebelut. She met the love of her life while in high school, James M. Wright Jr. They married and moved to Livermore soon after they had two children, a son James M. Wright III and a daughter Kristina K. Wright-Freelen. Geri and Jim were married for 50 years.
James proceeded her in death eight years before.
Geri was an amazing mom, grandmother and friend. She had a master's degree in teaching which was one of her biggest passions. Geri loved to read, garden and cook for her family, but her greatest joy came from being with her grandchildren.
Geri is survived by her two children James and Kristina, son-in -law George; her grandchildren Rachel, Keegan and Kyle; her brother John Shebelut and sister-in-law Lillian Shebelut; her nieces Margaret and Nicole as well as the Moufarrejs, plus all the bonus children and grandchildren.
Services were held at Callaghan’s Chapel and Mortuary on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, and she was laid to her final rest at Memorial Gardens on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Callaghan Mortuary